'A' Mountain access restricted this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Good Friday cross procession and Easter Sunday sunrises service will restrict 'A' Mountain access this weekend.

The Good Friday Cross Procession, known as La Procession de Viernes Santo, and Easter Sunrise Service, dubbed La Misa al Amanecer, will cause the restricted access to the area.

Sentinel Peak Road will close at 3 p.m. Friday. The road will then reopen for pedestrians and bicyclists at 8 a.m. Saturday and at 9 a.m. for vehicle traffic.

The closure will go back into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday and the road will reopen to vehicles at noon Sunday.