A house united? Sean Spicer, Johana Maska talk bridging political divide during election season

UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA, TUCSON — As the 2024 election nears, political tensions remain high, as is the blood pressure for many Americans.

However, two former White House staffers, Johanna Maska and Sean Spicer, are calling for a different approach — one rooted in civility and open dialogue.

The two appeared together at a University of Arizona event, The Museum of Democracy Conversation Series hosted by the UofA Freedom Center, sharing the stage to discuss the importance of bridging political divides.

Maska, who served as President Barak Obama’s Director of Press Advance, emphasized the need for voters to respect the office of the presidency regardless of who wins.

“We need to be respectful to that office,” she said, noting that after the election, the nation must come together to address its challenges.

Maska added that while voters are passionate, it is crucial to recognize that the election is about more than just individual candidates.

"After the election is over, we have to come together for that future to be enacted," she said.

Spicer, former White House Press Secretary under former President Donald Trump, echoed Maska’s sentiment. He pointed out that while political differences exist, it is important to listen to opposing views.

“Being willing to listen to the other side” is critical, he said, especially in a country that is “at best 50-50.”

Spicer acknowledged the polarization in the U.S., advising people to "respect that there is another side that believes [the opposite]."

Both speakers highlighted the dangers of division. Maska observed that families are increasingly divided over politics, with some avoiding the topic altogether.

“People are getting divorced over politics," she said. "We’re losing what binds us as a family. We’re losing what binds us as a country."

Spicer offered similar advice for navigating political discussions, particularly at family gatherings like Thanksgiving.

"Know when to say when," he advised, suggesting that people should recognize when conversations are becoming too tense.

The event drew the attention of students like Bella Knaggs, a journalism major at the University of Arizona.

Knaggs appreciated the opportunity to hear different perspectives, noting that events like this help “get as many voters in the room when the conversation is happening.”

As the election approaches, both Maska and Spicer urged voters to stay engaged.

“Your vote matters,” Maska said, reminding attendees that elections have lasting consequences.

Spicer, too, emphasized the importance of participating, stating, “It’s hard to complain if you didn’t play.”

With political tensions high, both speakers stressed the need for open dialogue, understanding, and respect as the nation prepares to make a critical decision in November.