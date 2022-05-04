A high need and underserved area of Tucson now has easier access to healthcare

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — A traditionally underserved area of Tucson now has easier access to healthcare. El Rio health opened their new clinic on Grant near Alvernon Wednesday.

The 36,000 square foot facility on Grant is expected to serve 3,000 to 4,000 patients.

El Rio Health serves people with and without insurance.

“We see anyone who puts a foot in the door,” said CEO Nancy Johnson.

Johnson says the new health center will provide much needed primary care and behavioral services. A 2018 assessment showed the area as high need.

“Lots of older people, folks living with behavioral health challenges, refugee community, there are a lot of people in this neighborhood, and we wanted to have a health center many people could walk to.”

The Grant Health Center will be staffed with 120 employees and will operate six days a week. The 12-million-dollar project started with the purchase of the former Wells Fargo building.

“Thank you so much for not demolishing the old building and for re-using the building that was here before,” Mayor Regina Romero just before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“The addition of the El Rio clinic in this area is an absolute way to invest in our community and find the help that this area needs,” she said.

Johnson says the center will serve as a one-stop-shop for medical and dental care, including laboratory, radiology, and pharmacy services.

“I can get my mammogram, fill my prescription, see my doctor, go to a health and wellness class, and get my teeth cleaned all in an integrated system,” she said.

The new health center was also supported by more than one million dollars in charitable contributions.