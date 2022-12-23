A growing number of Tucson Hockey fans are hitting the ice to play the game

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "I just love to be on the ice as much as possible. There's something about it I just love," said Co-founder of the Tucson Adult Hockey league Danny Plattner. Men and women from around Tucson are lacing up their ice skates to hit the ice inside the Tucson Convention Center for some hockey.

"It is competitive. It's a good pace. It's a great workout. We have players as old as 80 years old that are still out here playing," said Plattner. About 16 years ago, Plattner was part of the creation of the Tucson Adult Hockey League.

"We're full every year. We've always had a waiting list every single year," said Plattner. The love for the game started at a young age for Plattner. "I grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. When I was 4-years-old, my dad took me to a St. Louis hockey game and I absolutely fell in love with the speed of the sport," said Plattner.

And for many, that love gets passed down. "My son was getting lazy on the ice. So, I said I would be better than him. I thought I knew how to play hockey, but he's significantly better than me," said Aaron Azbill.

He is a state trooper by day and hockey player by night. He tells me his kids got him into playing the game. "On the ice I play forward. So, I do and try to attack the puck and shoot it in," said Azbill.

For others, it reminds them a little bit of home. "So, I moved here from Buffalo like two years ago and was looking for a hockey league to play here," said Ryan Napieralski.

He plays goalie and we asked him if he's pretty good. "We won the championship last season. So, that was good and we just won our shootout game last so yea pretty good," said Napieralski.

Plattner tells me playing on the ice where the Tucson Roadrunners play has helped interest grow. "Because we know that we have consistent ice time. So, that's a big deal. We know when the Roadrunners have games, the ice has to be in," said Plattner.

After a day of working their day job a little bit of hockey goes a long way. "Everybody loves it. It's been positive feedback. Over the years, everyone's very much appreciative. They know we are working professionals and we do this on the side, and it does take up a lot of our time and we're happy to do it," said Plattner.

For more information about the Tucson Adult Hockey League, click here.

