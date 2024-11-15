A Grande-sized change: City moving forward with traffic-calming, pedestrian friendly improvements on west side

TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson is moving forward with plans to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety on Congress Street and Grande Avenue, areas known for heavy traffic and, in some instances, fatal accidents.

The effort, prompted by community input and supported by voter-approved bond measures, focuses on making these streets safer for all users, including drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

The project, managed by the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility, aims to address safety concerns that were heightened after a 2021 incident in which a young girl lost her life due to a red-light-running crash at the intersection of Congress Street and Grande Avenue.

The tragedy spurred the Menlo Park Neighborhood Association to advocate for improvements and the city responded with a comprehensive Road Safety Assessment completed in late 2021.

Ben Elias, project manager for the Department of Transportation and Mobility, explained the project’s origin.

“One of the starting points was Tucson Delivers Parks and Connections,” Elias said, referencing the voter-backed initiative that includes Proposition 407. “Grande Avenue is one of those connections we’re looking to improve, especially for pedestrian safety and walkability.”

Community members gathered recently at a session to provide feedback on the proposed design.

Elias described the scope of the upgrades, which include reconfigured street striping, protected bike lanes, and other enhancements.

“We’re just providing more options for folks and safer facilities for those who are looking for them,” he said, emphasizing the city’s commitment to balancing safety with maintaining traffic flow.

For Menlo Park resident Devin Robles, who commutes by bike to his job at the Pima County Public Library, the changes are a welcome improvement.

“It can be a little scary,” Robles said about biking through the area. “There’s some fast cars moving through there, so it feels a bit dangerous at times.”

Robles believes the project will create a safer environment not just for cyclists but for the entire community.

“It increases the cohesiveness between everyone, and everyone can find a way to use this space they’re creating,” he said.

The project will be funded by two propositions, 407 and 411, which focus on enhancing local infrastructure.

Proposition 407 supports park improvements and new bicycle and pedestrian connections, while Proposition 411 funds street lighting, sidewalks, traffic-calming features, and other safety measures.

Residents will have another chance to voice their input at a follow-up meeting scheduled for Nov. 20 at the El Rio Community Center.

Elias encouraged the community to participate.

“We want multiple check-ins with the community to say, ‘Hey, here’s what you’re thinking,’ and get feedback on it,” he said, underscoring the importance of community involvement in shaping the final design.

The design phase of the project is expected to continue into early 2025, with construction anticipated to begin in late 2025 or early 2026.