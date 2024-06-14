A fresh event: 3rd Annual Lavender Festival set for Saturday outside Willcox

WILLCOX, ARIZ — If you love all things lavendar, we have the festival for you! Just a 15-minute drive southeast of Willcox, the Rhumb Line Vineyard and Lavender Farm is hosting its third annual Lavender Festival this Saturday.

While cooler temps aren't promised, good food, wine and lavender-infused products are.

The family-owned farm, operated by Michelle and Todd Minta, is gearing up for the area’s biggest bash.

"We started it because we had the lavender and lots of people wanted to come and see it," said Michelle Minta, co-owner of Rhumb Line Vineyard and Lavender Farm.

The festival, which begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 15, promises a blend of aromatic experiences with sweet-smelling lotions and oils, Arizona-made artisanal wines, and farm-to-table cuisine.

The Minta family has been running the vineyard since 2012, and in 2017, they began growing lavender.

"We planted it around the house because I’m scared to death of snakes!" Michelle shared with a laugh.

The versatile plant is used in essential oils and culinary dishes, showcasing the farm's innovative spirit.

The festival has become a celebration of the local wine and food scene, drawing significant attention since its inception in 2022.

"Discovering this little corner of the state has been beautiful, and it’s been really fun to introduce it to other people who have never been down here," Michelle said.

Last year's festival attracted around 1,100 attendees, and organizers are expecting a crowd of 1,500 this year. Tents and water will be available to ensure guests stay cool amid the festivities.

Beyond lavender and wine, the festival will feature local breweries, vendors, and a variety of food options. "We’ll be serving breakfast starting at 8 a.m., and Andy’s Bar-B-Que Pit will be out as well," Michelle added.

For those interested in attending, tickets for the Lavender Festival can be found here. The Rhumb Line Vineyard and Lavender Farm website can also be found here, as well.