A few gas stations running on empty

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Not only is gas getting more expensive, but it was also a little harder to find Monday.

A few gas stations including Circle K and Fry’s Fuel Centers are reporting temporary outages.

“It's everywhere all across town. Some places are out of gas. By my house they were out of gas, just diesel,” said College Student Logan Sanders.

For some people it was a shock, even worse than seeing the price of regular unleaded around $3 a gallon.

“Thats scary, that’s absolutely scary. To see a gas station run out of gas almost makes you think back to the Carter years,” said Driver Thomas Cook.

A couple weeks after a historic freeze in Texas, some people are even starting to get suspicious about why problems at the pump continue in Arizona.

“I’m baffled, I really don’t know what’s going on. Maybe big brother is hiding something from us,” said Cook.

Refinery shutdowns during the historic arctic blast still appear to be having an impact on the supply and price of gas.

A spokesperson for Fry’s Fuel Centers sent a statement saying they are experiencing temporary fuel grade outages, and went on to say they hope to have it resolved soon. Circle K says supply continues to be a challenge, and they are working hard to be at full capacity.

“Seems like the economy just keeps moving, capitalism, it’ll just mow you over man,” said Cook.

While some fear the worst, others we talked to are hopeful the shortage will be limited to just a few locations and not for very long.

“It might come and go, it might be a little phase, we’ll see what happens,” said Sanders.