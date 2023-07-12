A chilling trend helping with mind, body and recovery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s the wellness trend that’s taking social media by storm. The hashtag #coldplunge on TikTok has over 1.1 billion views and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

Cold plunging is said to help decrease inflammation, spike dopamine levels, improve sleep, reduce stress, swelling and aches and is most commonly used for injury recovery.

The owner of Tucson Cold Plunge Luke Smith tells KGUN9 it doesn’t take much to start your day off on the right foot.

“You start to get some benefits at 30 seconds so some people will hop in there for 30 seconds hop out still feel great. It's like a natural shot of espresso, you hop in there, get out feeling energized and refreshed ready to go," said Smith.

It’s not just cold plunging that happens at this place. There’s a hot tub, two saunas, and a biomat to help with muscle pain and recovery too. It’s a type of therapy that promotes blood circulation.

“It's contrast therapy, which basically means exposing your body to hot and cold temperatures for health benefits. There's no real right or wrong way to do it. Listen to your body and do what feels good to you," he said.

There are risks to consider before trying this out like increased heart rate and blood pressure. That initial shock and gasp could be a risk factor some. Don’t try any of this at home and consult with your doctor before you indulge in these super hot or super cold activities.

Smith says he is looking to expand Tucson Cold Plunge by the end of the year as the health and wellness trend continues to grow.

For more information on Tucson Cold Plunge, visit their website or call 520.217.2973