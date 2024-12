TUCSON, Ariz — Today, Arizona Department of Transportation crews are installing new surveillance equipment and will shut down the left lane of I-19 Southbound at Sahuarita road to do so.

The closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. till noon.

———

In Tucson, city crews are working to replace a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Tanque Verde Road and Grant/Kolb road.

Crews are expected to be working from 8 a.m. till 4 p.m. and lanes will be restricted

