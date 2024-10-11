A 'brewing' terror: Crooked Tooth Brewery partners with Nightfall for special beer

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson’s iconic Halloween attraction, Nightfall, has added a new flavor to its eerie festivities this year — a locally brewed beer called “The Lightest Dark.”

The collaboration with Crooked Tooth Brewing showcases the event’s commitment to keeping things local while enhancing the visitor experience.

Nightfall, a long-standing tradition at Old Tucson Studios, is known for its haunted attractions and immersive scare zones.

This year, visitors can enjoy a new offering: a 4.5% ABV light lager brewed specially for the event.

"This beer is great, it’s perfect for something like Nightfall," said Erik Sampson, the bar supervisor at Old Tucson.

Sampson, who has over 23 years of experience in the service industry, took the lead in developing this collaboration.

The beer, described as a light and refreshing Mexican-style lager, is the result of a partnership between Sampson and Crooked Tooth Brewing’s co-founder, Benjamin Vernon.

"Eric came in asking about distributing beer, and we worked together to make this happen," Vernon said.

He emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses coming together. "Local supporting local is key. It’s nice to see that occurring," Vernon said.

The creation of The Lightest Dark not only adds a unique element to Nightfall but also aligns with Old Tucson’s goal of incorporating local flavors into its attractions.

"We’ve been very focused on not just Arizonan beers, but local Tucson beers as well," Sampson explained.

Last year’s collaboration featured another local brewery, Dragoon Brewing, but this year, the focus shifted to Crooked Tooth, a small brewery located downtown near the Fourth Ave. corridor.

Vernon, who has enjoyed Nightfall since his childhood, expressed his excitement about the collaboration.

"There’s just something super cool about people drinking our beer out there," he said. "We opened this brewery to be a space where people could come together, and it’s amazing to be part of something so integral to the Tucson community."

The beer, which is available in cans at Nightfall, features a design inspired by one of the event's characters, Mary Hyde, known as the “Demon Queen.”

The choice of a light lager aligns with the Old West and Sonoran Desert theme of Old Tucson. “It was important to choose something that fits the environment here,” Sampson said.

Both Sampson and Vernon believe the partnership reflects the spirit of Tucson, merging local tradition with creativity.

“I think it’s something that people will really be drawn to,” Sampson said.