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93-year-old man dies in hospital following Midtown crash

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

A 93-year-old man died Sunday after being involved in a car crash on Friday evening.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Luis Dalmendray was driving a 2002 Subaru Forester west on East Grant Road at around 6 p.m., when the Forester left the roadway and struck a tree in the raised median at North Sahuara Avenue.

The Forester then crossed over into the eastbound lanes before leaving the roadway and striking a wall.

Dalmendray's condition was stabilized at the hospital, but TPD was notified Monday that he had died the day before.

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