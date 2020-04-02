Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

9 Arizona men charged in undercover child exploitation sting

Posted: 7:29 AM, Apr 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-02 10:29:17-04
State prosecutors say nine men have been indicted in an undercover child sexual exploitation investigation.

PHOENIX (AP) — State prosecutors say nine men have been indicted in an undercover child sexual exploitation investigation.

Operation Silent Predator took place in January and involved police departments in Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa and Chandler plus Homeland Security Investigations and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Authorities say the operation’s goal was to crack down on people soliciting sexual conduct with minors through various social media websites and applications. Undercover agents pretended to be minors in the crackdown.

Prosecutors say the nine suspects range in age from 23 to 65. All have been indicted on charges of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.