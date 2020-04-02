9 Arizona men charged in undercover child exploitation sting

PHOENIX (AP) — State prosecutors say nine men have been indicted in an undercover child sexual exploitation investigation.

Operation Silent Predator took place in January and involved police departments in Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa and Chandler plus Homeland Security Investigations and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Authorities say the operation’s goal was to crack down on people soliciting sexual conduct with minors through various social media websites and applications. Undercover agents pretended to be minors in the crackdown.

Prosecutors say the nine suspects range in age from 23 to 65. All have been indicted on charges of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

