88 migrants captured in Sasabe, 71 were unaccompanied children

Posted at 6:40 PM, Aug 09, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — A group of 88 migrants were taken into custody by Tucson U.S. Border Patrol Agents.

Officials say most of them were Guatemalan citizens.

The capture happened near Sasabe, Arizona.

Agents say out of the 81 children, 71 were unaccompanied.

