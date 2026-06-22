88-Crime tips yield 83 arrests, more than 100 cases cleared in Southern Arizona

Anonymous tips from the public helped law enforcement agencies across Southern Arizona make 83 arrests and clear 104 cases during the most recent fiscal year.

According to a news release from 88-CRIME, tips submitted through the program also led to the recovery of more than $38,000 in stolen property, over $40,000 worth of illegal drugs, and nine firearms.

The program approved $55,600 in rewards to anonymous tipsters during the year, the news release said. Officials said the rewards are funded entirely through private donations and are intended to encourage community members to report criminal activity without revealing their identities.

88-Crime works with the Pima County Attorney's Office and law enforcement agencies throughout the region to route tips to investigators and assist in ongoing criminal cases.

Among the cases impacted by tips were 30 fugitive investigations involving suspects wanted for serious crimes such as homicide, aggravated assault, firearms offenses, and human smuggling, the news release said. Tips also contributed to six narcotics investigations involving drug sales and distribution.

The organization reported that information provided by tipsters helped advance investigations into two homicides, one sexual assault case, a hit-and-run incident, and numerous other felony offenses.

88-Crime officials credited the results to continued cooperation between the public and law enforcement, emphasizing that anonymous reporting remains an important tool in solving crimes and locating dangerous offenders.

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