88-CRIME hopes to help combat summer crime rates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the temperatures rise, so do the crime rates in the summer. According to a report from the Department of Justice, crime is a lot more common in the summer than the winter.

To combat this, local city leaders at the Pima County Attorney's Office want to let neighbors know about a safety incentive that helps law enforcement with the possibility of a cash reward.

“Help us out, help your police department out and provide us that information," said Fabian Pacheco, Pima County Attorney’s Office.

Heat, alcohol consumption, vacations and longer days are contribute to the increase of violent crime in the summer. Local law enforcement and city leaders need the community's help to keep the community safe not just in the summer months, but year-round.

"If you see something say something," said Pacheco.

88-CRIME is a local organization that takes anonymous felony tips and gives them to law enforcement and will even reward you with up to $2,500 if your tip leads them in the right direction.

“It's really nice to know that people are calling in with this information to not only protect their family but to protect the community," said Babette McDonald, Director of 88-CRIME.

The 88-CRIME tip line has to over 6,000 arrests, over $1 million in recovered property, 28 weapons have been seized and about $40,000 in rewards have been paid out.

Directors say it's the tipsters that are helping reduce the crime and helping law enforcement, one tip at a time.

“This tipster, who we don't know who it is, gave us some amazing information and we would have never known this tip and we would have never solved this crime without this information," said McDonald.

88-CRIME is funded by donations and funds raised by the Board of Directors and people here in our community. No tax dollars are used for rewards.

To anonymously submit a tip, you can do it three ways:

1. You can call visit their website here

2. Call (520) 882- 7463

3. Download the P3 App