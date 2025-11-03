86-year-old woman dies in hospital from injuries sustained in a Sunday crash

An 86-year-old woman, identified as Evelyn Todd, died Monday, Nov. 3, from injuries that she sustained in a car crash on Sunday, Nov. 2.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrived at the scene of a crash in the area of West Orange Grove Road and North Mona Lisa Road. One car, a gray Hyundai Azera, was on top of a retaining wall near Faith Community Church. A black Fiat Spider was also involved.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.