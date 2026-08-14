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85-year-old woman dies in hospital following Northside crash

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An 85-year-old woman died in hospital Thursday after running a red light in her Toyota Corolla and crashing into a 2025 Dodge Ram last week.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, Patsy Jean Kirby was driving her Corolla eastbound on Prince Road on Aug. 8, when she ran a red light at North Flowing Wells and collided with the Ram driving north.

Neither driver was impaired at the time of the crash, the news release said.

Kirby was transported to an area hospital where she died five days later.

The investigation is ongoing.

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