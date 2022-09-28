85-year-old man dies 10 days after single-vehicle crash near Kolb Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An 85-year-old man involved in a Sept. 14 single-vehicle wreck died more than a week later.
According to Tucson police, Raymond Hemphill was driving a gray 2013 Ford C-Max north on Kolb Road near East Littletown Road when it veered left across southbound Kolb and fell into a drainage culvert off the road.
Hemphill died from his injuries Sept. 24 at age 85.
Detectives are investigating whether Hemphill suffered a medical problem before the crash.
