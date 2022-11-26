Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

85-year-old hospitalized after crash on broadway

GOOGLE EARTH.PNG
Google Earth
GOOGLE EARTH.PNG
Posted at 10:29 AM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 12:51:04-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On November 25, 2022, around 7 p.m. a two-vehicle crash near East Broadway Blouvaud and Pantano Road shut down west of Pantano.

The Tucson Police Department has confirmed an 85-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Details regarding this situation are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!