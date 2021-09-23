82-year-old woman dies in wreck at Swan, Camp Lowell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman died Wednesday in a wreck near Camp Lowell and Swan.

Tucson police say 82-year-old Amelia J. Guzman died after the 3 p.m. wreck. She was trying to make a U-turn in a 2018 Toyota Camry on southbound Swan when a 2016 Dodge Challenger hit her vehicle.

The Camry failed to yield and the Challenger was traveling at high speed. Police say the driver of the Challenger was not impaired.

No citations or charges have been filed.

----

