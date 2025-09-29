Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

81-year-old woman struck by car last week, dies in hospital Sunday

Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
Tucson Police vehicle
Posted

An 81-year-old woman died in hospital, Sunday, after being struck by a car on Tucson's west side last week.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, Martha Ballesteros Lopez was crossing North Riverside Drive at West Sonora Street at just before 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, when she was struck by a Chrysler sedan, as it was making a left turn from eastbound Sonora Street onto northbound Riverside.

Lopez was crossing the road in a presumed unmarked crosswalk, the news release said.

TPD determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

Police were informed that Lopez had died from her injuries on Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

MONSOON WATCH 2025
Find the stories in your neighborhood