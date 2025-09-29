81-year-old woman struck by car last week, dies in hospital Sunday

An 81-year-old woman died in hospital, Sunday, after being struck by a car on Tucson's west side last week.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, Martha Ballesteros Lopez was crossing North Riverside Drive at West Sonora Street at just before 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, when she was struck by a Chrysler sedan, as it was making a left turn from eastbound Sonora Street onto northbound Riverside.

Lopez was crossing the road in a presumed unmarked crosswalk, the news release said.

TPD determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

Police were informed that Lopez had died from her injuries on Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.