8 arrested at Phoenix protest honoring Michael Brown

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say eight people were arrested at a Phoenix protest marking the anniversary of the killing of Michael Brown by police in Ferguson, Missouri.

A few dozen demonstrators rallied at around 6 p.m. Sunday downtown to honor 18-year-old Brown. They marched to Phoenix police headquarters shortly after 7 p.m. and walked past a barricade.

Police in riot gear then tried to disperse the crowd from the area and called it unlawful assembly. Officers fired what appeared to be flash-bang grenades into the air. Witnesses say they then fired pepper spray at one protester. The crowd dispersed but continued their rally down the street.

