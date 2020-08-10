Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

8 arrested at Phoenix protest honoring Michael Brown

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Siren Generic
Posted at 8:08 AM, Aug 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-10 11:08:26-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say eight people were arrested at a Phoenix protest marking the anniversary of the killing of Michael Brown by police in Ferguson, Missouri.

A few dozen demonstrators rallied at around 6 p.m. Sunday downtown to honor 18-year-old Brown. They marched to Phoenix police headquarters shortly after 7 p.m. and walked past a barricade.

Police in riot gear then tried to disperse the crowd from the area and called it unlawful assembly. Officers fired what appeared to be flash-bang grenades into the air. Witnesses say they then fired pepper spray at one protester. The crowd dispersed but continued their rally down the street.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson!