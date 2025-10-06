78-year-old woman dies Oct. 1 following Southside car crash in June

A 78-year-old woman who was involved in a vehicle crash in June, died from her injuries on Oct. 1.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, Teresa Rojo Almeida was driving west on 22nd Street, just east of Interstate 10, at about noon on June 20, when, for reasons unknown, she moved into the next lane over, where another vehicle was already driving.

Almeida crashed into the front of the second vehicle, the news release said, causing both vehicles to lose control, striking palm trees in the raised median.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time, the news release said. Neither driver was impaired.

Almeida was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The other driver was not injured.

On Oct. 5, TPD was notified that Almeida had died on Oct. 1. Her cause of death was directly correlated to the injuries suffered during the crash, the news release said.