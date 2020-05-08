77 year-old woman speaks out after being attacked with metal pipe

TUCSON, Ariz. -- A 77 year-old woman was violently attacked with a metal pipe, at Peter Piper Pizza ON April 27th.

Now she is speaking out.

It was a quiet afternoon when Diane went to Peter Piper to get pizza for her friends, when suddenly, she was attacked.

Diane says to this day she is terrified, angry, and confused nearly two weeks after the violent attack.

“I thought he was going to kill me,” she told KGUN9.

Diane asked KGUN9 not to show her face or share her last name. She’s still scared for her life and fears retaliation.

The 77 year-old woman says it all happened so fast.

“As I was leaving I turned around to back out of the door and as I thought somebody was opening the door for me and I turned to say thank you, and I saw this rather short male, rather aged, with an ugly look on his face, and I knew I was in trouble,” she said while her hands were shaking.

At that moment she tries to go back into the restaurant, but it’s too late.

“As I did that he hit me in the back of the head with a chain link pipe and the blood was going all over the place,” she added.

As a retired registered nurse, she immediately knew what to do.

“My hands automatically went to my head and I didn’t know if I was going to die,” Diane told KGUN9.

The man managed to take one of two pizzas, but dropped it and the pipe when he ran away.

Meantime, while she sustained a head injury and was shaken up, she’s on the road to recovery.

“I’m going out walking, in the morning, and carrying on life in my normal manner but I don’t really want him to see me again,” she said.

Diane is also just thankful to be alive.

“If I didn’t turn around, that pipe would have hit me in the middle of my face. So I think geez, I’m lucky,” she told KGUN9.

Given that the attacker has yet to be found, now she is seeking justice.

“I hope they get him because we need to get him some help, and I just hope he doesn't do this to anybody else,” said Diane.

The Tucson Police Department is asking if you know anything about this case, to come forward.

