77-year-old driver of Corvette dies after east-side crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 77-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday at East Old Spanish Trail and East Broadway, a Tucson Police Department news release stated.

On Tuesday night, officers responded to a crash involving a blue 2001 Chevrolet Corvette and a white 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan. The driver of the Corvette was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life threatening injuries. After arriving at the hospital, the Corvette driver, identified as 77-year-old Dennis Morford, died from injuries.

The three occupants of the Tiguan were evaluated for minor injuries.

Detectives determined that Morford was traveling northbound on Old Spanish Trail and stopped at the stop sign before entering Broadway. As Morford tried to make a left turn, the Tiguan was traveling eastbound on Broadway. in the middle lane when the vehicles collided.

An officer determined that the driver of the Tiguan was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision. Failure to yield from a stop sign by Morford was the major contributing factor in the collision.