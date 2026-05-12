76-year-old man hit by Accord near UA over the weekend, dies in hospital

A 76-year-old man who was struck by a Honda Accord at the intersection of North Euclid Avenue and East University Boulevard on Saturday died in hospital on Sunday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, Randolph Daniel Chavez was crossing University when he was struck by the Accord going north on Euclid.

Chavez was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the news release said.

He was taken the hospital with serious injuries and died the next day.

There were no indications that Chavez or the driver of the Accord were impaired, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.