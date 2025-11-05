75-year-old woman found dead in roadway on Southside

A 75-year-old woman was found dead on Monday, the apparent victim of a fatal hit-and-run, according to Tucson Police.

Officers found Sally Alcaraz Rodriguez' body in the roadway in the 200 block of West Tennessee Street at around 7 p.m.

An investigation revealed that Alcaraz Rodriguez was dropped off by a vehicle on that block where she was later found dead.

Property belonging to the victim was found to the west, near the intersection of South Liberty Avenue and West Kentucky Street.

The exact location of the collision has not been confirmed.

The vehicle has not been identified or located. Detectives believe the vehicle may be a dark-colored sports car, TPD said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.