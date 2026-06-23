75-year-old hiker dies after heat emergency on Brown Mountain trail near Tucson

A 75-year-old woman has died after suffering a heat-related medical emergency while hiking on Brown Mountain Tuesday morning, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded around 11:40 a.m. to reports of an older female adult hiker who needed assistance on the Brown Mountain hiking trail after becoming exhausted and experiencing a heat-related illness.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department's Parks Enforcement/Search and Rescue Unit responded alongside the Picture Rocks Fire Department and located the woman, who had been hiking with two family members for several hours. With the help of the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Air Rescue Unit, the woman was airlifted from the trail to a local hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

Authorities identified the hiker as 75-year-old Robin Janes. Her two family members were not injured and were assisted off the trail by first responders. Investigators say there were no suspicious or criminal circumstances surrounding the incident.

The sheriff's department is reminding hikers to take extra precautions during Southern Arizona's extreme summer heat. Officials recommend carrying plenty of water, avoiding hikes during the hottest part of the day, and knowing your physical limits before heading onto area trails.