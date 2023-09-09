74-year-old bicyclist hit, killed at corner of East River Road and North Via Entrada

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking into circumstances surrounding Friday morning's crash between someone driving an SUV hitting a bicyclist.
Public Information Officer Deputy Gordon R. Downing tells KGUN 9 it happened at the corner of East River Road and North Via Entrada.
He says the person in the SUV was driving west on River Road and hit the bicyclist, who was crossing through the westbound lanes, heading north towards Via Entrada.
Deputies identified the bicyclist as 74-year-old Christopher Myers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Deputy Downing, the driver of the SUV did not run away and complied with authorities.
This investigation is ongoing.
