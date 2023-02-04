72-year-old woman killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday, February 3, 2023, around 7 p.m. the Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a gray 1996 Honda Accord near West Miracle Mile and North El Burrito Avenue.

Officers say the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

TPD has identified the pedestrian as 72-year-old Charlene Rose Elich.

According to detectives, Elich was crossing West Miracle Mile from south to north when she was struck by the Honda Accord traveling westbound on West Miracle Mile.

The driver of the Honda Accord stopped and cooperated with the investigation. Officers with the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit say the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

Detectives have listed mid-block crossing as the major contributing factor in the crash.

According to TPD Elich had consumed alcohol prior to the collision.

This is an ongoing investigation, no citations have been issued at this time.