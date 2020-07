TUCSON, Ariz. — Sahuarita police say a 70-year-old man died in a Tuesday motorcycle wreck.

Alfred Eaton died after losing control of a motorcycle and crashing at about 12:55 p.m. near Nogales Highway and Sahuarita Road.

Eaton was wearing a helmet. Neither speed nor alcohol were deemed to have been factors.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.