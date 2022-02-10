Watch
7-year-old FC Tucson fan lost his signed jersey

Both the 7-year-old and the girl who found the jersey had some luck
Posted at 10:22 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 00:24:45-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 7-year-old named Owen, who is an FC Tucson fan lost his signed Seattle Sounders FC jersey in Jan. as he followed the Major League Season.

His dad reached out to FC Tucson to see if anyone had found and they had some luck.

A season ticket holder knew Sarah, the girl who found the jersey and was able to connect FC Tucson with her.

Sarah wrote a note when returning the jersey to Owen.

FC Tucson reached out to the SoundersFC and gifted Sarah a signed hat and jersey from the fellow players.

Both Owen and Sarah had some luck and a smile in both their faces.

