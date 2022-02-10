7-year-old FC Tucson fan lost his signed jersey

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 7-year-old named Owen, who is an FC Tucson fan lost his signed Seattle Sounders FC jersey in Jan. as he followed the Major League Season.

His dad reached out to FC Tucson to see if anyone had found and they had some luck.

A season ticket holder knew Sarah, the girl who found the jersey and was able to connect FC Tucson with her.

Sarah wrote a note when returning the jersey to Owen.

One of our season ticket holders, @RaneyNoah, responded that he knew the person who found it and connected us.



Sarah was happy to return the jersey & wrote a sweet note. pic.twitter.com/41UWMwAThA — FC Tucson (@FCTucson) February 9, 2022

FC Tucson reached out to the SoundersFC and gifted Sarah a signed hat and jersey from the fellow players.

Things you love to see:

The smiles on these two young fans.



𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓔𝓷𝓭 pic.twitter.com/m1eRPT5l77 — FC Tucson (@FCTucson) February 9, 2022

Both Owen and Sarah had some luck and a smile in both their faces.

