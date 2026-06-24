7 Tucson care home employees charged after vulnerable adult's death; AG alleges repeated falls, lack of care

Seven employees of a Tucson assisted living facility have been indicted on felony charges after Arizona prosecutors allege a vulnerable adult died following repeated falls and a failure to provide necessary care.

According to Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes' office, a grand jury indicted seven defendants in connection with the death of a patient at Meadows Catalina, a Tucson care home.

The case, State of Arizona vs. Carrington, et al. (Meadows Catalina), alleges employees failed to provide the care required for a vulnerable adult. Prosecutors claim the patient suffered repeated falls, and that the lack of proper care ultimately resulted in the person's death.

One defendant is charged with manslaughter, while the remaining six defendants face multiple counts of vulnerable adult abuse, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Brett Harmes of the Arizona Attorney General's Office's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

The Meadows Catalina indictment was announced alongside several other healthcare fraud and patient abuse cases across Arizona as part of the Attorney General's ongoing enforcement efforts targeting Medicaid fraud and the abuse or neglect of vulnerable adults.

The Meadows Catalina case is one of 10 criminal cases announced Wednesday by Mayes as part of the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown. In total, prosecutors filed charges against 42 defendants in five Arizona counties, calling it one of the largest coordinated healthcare enforcement actions in state history. The cases involve a wide range of alleged crimes, including Medicaid fraud, unlicensed medical practice, drug diversion, exploitation of vulnerable adults and homicide-related offenses.

Announcing the indictments, Mayes said the cases demonstrate her office's continued focus on protecting patients and taxpayer-funded healthcare programs. "These 42 indictments — spanning fraudulent billing, drug diversion, unlicensed medical practice, and the abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults — show how tirelessly my office works to hold bad actors accountable," Mayes said. "We will not stop until those who exploit our healthcare system are brought to justice."

The Attorney General's Office emphasized that the charges are allegations and that all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.