7 Brew wins auction for 73 Salad and Go locations, beating out Dutch Bros with $143.2M bid

(KGTV) — 7 Brew has agreed to pay roughly $143.2 million for 73 former Salad and Go locations, beating out Dutch Bros in a bankruptcy auction.

Salad and Go conducted the auction between 7 Brew and Dutch Bros. 7 Brew entered the process as the lead bidder, and Dutch Bros ultimately elected not to submit a topping bid, according to bankruptcy court documents.

Salad and Go subsequently named 7 Brew the successful bidder and Dutch Bros the backup bidder.

Tucson is home to Arizona's only 27 7 Brew locations.

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