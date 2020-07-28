Menu

7 arrests, 1 officer hurt after melee during Tempe protest

Copyright Associated Press
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jul 28, 2020
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say seven people were arrested after a Tempe Black Lives Matter protest turned chaotic. A demonstration in downtown Tempe Monday night started out peaceful until Tempe police officers ordered the roughly 200 protesters to get off a major roadway.

Officers began pepper-spraying demonstrators who didn’t stay on the sidewalks and detaining people. According to a tweet from Police Chief Sylvia Moir, more than one protester hurled an object at officers. Police reported one officer was injured after being hit in the face by some kind of projectile.

During the three-hour protest, organizers highlighted the police-involved shooting deaths of Dalvin Hollins and Dion Johnson.

