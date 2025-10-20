66-year-old man dies in cliff crash east of Coronado National Forest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 66-year-old man died after driving off a cliff east of the Coronado National Forest Friday night.

David McClure failed to turn properly and drove off the cliff, falling 40 feet down, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators found that McClure was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's department said there is no indication of suspicious or criminal activity in the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

