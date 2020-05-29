Menu

65-year-old woman reported missing, last seen near Speedway and Harrison

Tucson Police Department
Patricia Manning
Posted at 11:24 AM, May 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-29 14:24:48-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department reported a 65-year-old woman as missing Friday morning.

According to TPD, Patricia Manning was last seen in the 9000 block of east speedway around 8:30 a.m.

She is described as 5'6'' and 107 pounds.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.

