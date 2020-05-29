65-year-old woman reported missing, last seen near Speedway and Harrison

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department reported a 65-year-old woman as missing Friday morning.
According to TPD, Patricia Manning was last seen in the 9000 block of east speedway around 8:30 a.m.
She is described as 5'6'' and 107 pounds.
If you have any information, call 9-1-1.
🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) May 29, 2020
We need your help in locating 65-year-old Patricia Manning. She was last seen this morning at 8:30 AM near 9000 E. Speedway. She is described as 5'6/107lbs. Please call 911 if she is seen. pic.twitter.com/cYJQXKYD9W