62-year-old motorcyclist dies in hospital following Midtown crash

A motorcyclist died Thursday in hospital from injuries sustained in a collision in late November.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, 62-year-old Milton U. Nelson was traveling eastbound on 22nd Street at South Tucson Boulevard when he collided with a 2006 Ford Explorer that was making a U-turn.

Nelson was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 18-year-old driver remained on the scene. TPD determined he was not impaired at the time of the crash, but did have alcohol in his system.

Detectives also determined that the motorcyclist did not have a valid driver's license or motorcycle endorsement, and was not wearing a helmet.