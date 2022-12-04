61-year-old woman killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On December 2, 2022, around 9:45 p.m. the Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a crash involving a female pedestrian and a passenger vehicle in the 5100 block of East Speedway Boulevard.

TPD says the woman was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the woman was pronounced dead.

TPD has identified the pedestrian as s 61-year-old Tobie Lee Fares.

According to detectives Fares was crossing Speedway Boulevard in a north-to-south direction. While crossing she was struck by a blue 2018 Nissan Sentra.

The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

Officers with the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit say the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

According to TPD Fares was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk when she was crossing the road.

Detectives have listed mid-block crossing as the major contributing factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, no citations have been issued at this time.