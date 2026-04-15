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61-year-old man struck, killed while trying to cross Speedway in Midtown

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A 61-year-old man was struck and killed while attempting to cross East Speedway Tuesday night.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, 61-year-old Gregory Scott Cunningham was crossing south to north on Speedway, near Rosemont, when he was struck by a 2014 Lexus sedan.

Cunningham was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk. He died at the scene.

The 62-year-old male Lexus driver stopped after hitting Cunningham and cooperated with police. TPD determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

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