61-year-old man dies in hospital after being struck by SUV on Northside

A 61-year-old man who was struck by a Nissan Rogue while attempting to cross First Avenue on Feb. 18, died from his injuries in hospital on Thursday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Stuart Thomas Carlson was attempting to cross First, north of the intersection, at around 7:30 p.m., when he was struck by the Rogue traveling at about 35 miles-per-hour.

Carlson was not using a marked or implied crosswalk. A DUI officer determined the driver of the Nissan was not impaired.

The investigation is ongoing.