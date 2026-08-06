60-year-old man dies after being struck by SUV in Midtown

A 60-year-old man was struck and killed while attempting to cross East Speedway during heavy rains Wednesday night.

According to a news release sent by TPD, Johnny Rivas and another 33-year-old male were crossing Speedway, just west of North Craycroft, when they were struck by a 2016 Subaru Forester traveling east.

Detectives believe the pedestrians were crossing in or near an unmarked crosswalk.

Rivas died at the scene. The 33-year-old was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 44-year-old male driver of the Subaru stopped and cooperated with authorities. TPD determined he was not impaired.

At the time of the crash, rainfall had flooded the eastbound curb lane and reduced visibility.

The investigation remains ongoing. No citations have been issued.