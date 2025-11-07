60-year-old man arrested in connection with 1984 Cochise County murder

Cochise County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder case going all the way back to 1984.

According to a news release from Cochise County, 60-year-old Gregory Hamann was arrested on suspicion of murdering Joseph Montgomery 41 years ago.

Additional scientific testing and forensic analysis offered new evidence that led investigators to identify a suspect.

Hamann was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder.

“Our investigators have remained steadfast in their pursuit of justice for the victim and their family," Sheriff Mark Dannels said. "The advancements in forensic science have provided us the tools to bring resolution to cases once thought to be unsolvable. This arrest represents years of hard work, dedication, and collaboration among our investigative team, our County Attorney’s Office, and forensic partners.”

The investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with information is asked to call 1-520-432-9500.

