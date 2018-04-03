6-year-old becomes deputy for a day

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
9:30 PM, Apr 2, 2018

A Cochise County 6-year-old was the youngest member of the force Monday.

KGUN9 On Your Side
He tagged along with a sheriff's deputy for a day of learning and fun.

Deputy Mason has a serious medical condition that has affected he and his family lately, but today he left that all behind and became a deputy.

Mason learned about how the fire department works, he got to sit in a rescue helicopter, and the most important seat in the city - Sheriff Mark Daniel's chair.

 

