6-year-old becomes deputy for a day

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Cochise County 6-year-old was the youngest member of the force Monday.

He tagged along with a sheriff's deputy for a day of learning and fun.

Deputy Mason has a serious medical condition that has affected he and his family lately, but today he left that all behind and became a deputy.

Mason learned about how the fire department works, he got to sit in a rescue helicopter, and the most important seat in the city - Sheriff Mark Daniel's chair.