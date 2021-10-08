59-year-old man sentenced to 10 years in child porn case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on child porn distribution charges.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 59-year-old Robert Henderson, Jr. pleaded guilty to the charges. Prosecutors say he used a file-sharing network to obtain child porn in 2018.
When Henderson is released from prison he will be on lifetime supervised release. He will be required to register as a sex offender and be required to complete a treatment program.
