59-year-old man sentenced to 10 years in child porn case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on child porn distribution charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 59-year-old Robert Henderson, Jr. pleaded guilty to the charges. Prosecutors say he used a file-sharing network to obtain child porn in 2018.

When Henderson is released from prison he will be on lifetime supervised release. He will be required to register as a sex offender and be required to complete a treatment program.

