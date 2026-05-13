58-year-old man dies after being ejected from SUV on Southeast side

A 58-year-old man died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a GMC Sierra on South Kolb Road.

According to a news release from TPD, Samuel D. Jackson was driving his RAV4 above the posted speed limit, north on Kolb Road, when he struck the rear of a Volkswagen Golf driving in the same direction.

Jackson lost control of his SUV. It hit the median and traveled into the southbound lanes of traffic, where it struck the Sierra. Jackson was ejected from the RAV4, the news release said. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jackson was not wearing a seatbelt, the news release said.

The other two drivers sustained minor injuries. Tucson Police determined that neither driver was impaired at the time of the crash.