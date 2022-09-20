Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

58 bison relocated from Grand Canyon National Park North Rim

Grand Canyon
Rick Hossman/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2005, file photo, with the North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Grand Canyon, Ariz. National Park officials plan to replace much of the decades-old and problem-plagued pipeline that plunges down into the canyon and backs up the other side to supply water to South Rim hotels, campgrounds, and other facilities at the northern Arizona park. (AP Photo/Rick Hossman, File)
Grand Canyon
Posted at 10:14 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 13:14:15-04

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Wildlife managers say 58 bison have been successfully relocated from the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

They said the bison were transferred to the Intertribal Buffalo Council, who transported the animalsto the Iowa Tribe of Oklahomaand the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe of South Dakota.

Since reduction efforts began in 2018, park staff have removed 203 bison from the North Rim with 182 transferred to eight different tribes throughan agreement with theIntertribal Buffalo Council.

The National Park Service began a science-based planning process in 2014 to manage bisonoverpopulationat Grand Canyon National Park.

In 2017, park managers reduced the herd to fewer than 200 bison using live capture and transfer as well as limited lethal removal.

The 2021-2022 winter population estimate for the herd was about 216 before calving occurred.

In the last three years, between live capture and removal by the NPS and Arizona Game and Fish Department hunter harvest, about 358 bison have been removed from the herd. The estimate does not include hunter harvests on lands outside the park this year.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!