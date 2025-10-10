56-year-old woman dies in off-road vehicle crash on Southeast side

A 56-year-old woman died after the off-road vehicle she was riding in collided with a second off-road vehicle in an area south of the Pima Air & Space Museum, near Valencia Road.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, the two vehicles were traveling parallel to each other on separate dirt roads Thursday evening, when the roads merged and the two collided, causing them both to roll.

The victim, Cheryl Jeanene Cathey was a passenger in one of the vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said. The driver of the vehicle was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Cathey was not wearing the harness system in the vehicle, TPD said.

TPD determined that neither driver was impaired and neither of their actions were criminally reckless.

The crash occurred off-road where only certain traffic laws apply.