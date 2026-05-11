56-year-old man dies overnight after being struck by vehicle on Southside

A 56-year-old man died overnight after being struck by a vehicle on South 12th Avenue.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, Luis Eduardo Garcia was crossing 12th at West District Street, south of West Ajo Way, at 12:37 a.m., when he was struck by a vehicle heading northbound on 12th.

The vehicle was going faster than the 35-miles-per-hour speed limit, the news release said.

Garcia was not in a marked or implied crosswalk when he was hit.

The vehicle's driver left the scene without attempting to render aid.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.