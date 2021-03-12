55th Electronic Combat Group launches first all-female flight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 55th Electronic Combat Group took launched its first all-female flight.

According to a Davis-Monthan Air Force Base spokesperson, the event was about 10 years in the making.

The group has never had enough women to fill every crew member position until this year.

Capt. Sarah Collins led the crew of about a dozen on the Thursday, March 11 flight, which lasted six hours.

EC-130H “Compass Call” aircraft are used to target and jam enemies' communication and navigation systems.

